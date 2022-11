Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mortality risks after Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) are understudied in critical illness. We sought to identify risks of mortality in critically ill patients with TBI using time-varying covariates.



METHODS: This single-center, six-year (2006-2012), retrospective cohort study measured demographics, injury characteristics, and daily data of acute TBI patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Time-varying Cox proportional hazards models assessed in-hospital and 3-year mortality.



RESULTS: Post-TBI ICU patients (n = 2664) experienced 20% in-hospital mortality (n = 529) and 27% (n = 706) 3-year mortality. Glasgow Coma Scale motor subscore (hazard ratio (HR) 0.58, p < 0.001), pupil reactivity (HR 3.17, p < 0.001), minimum glucose (HR 1.44, p < 0.001), mSOFA score (HR 1.81, p < 0.001), coma (HR 2.26, p < 0.001), and benzodiazepines (HR 1.38, p < 0.001) were associated with in-hospital mortality. At three years, public insurance (HR 1.78, p = 0.011) and discharge disposition (HR 4.48, p < 0.001) were associated with death.



CONCLUSIONS: Time-varying characteristics influenced in-hospital mortality post-TBI. Socioeconomic factors primarily affect three-year mortality.

Language: en