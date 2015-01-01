SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dukleska K, Borrup K, Campbell BT. Semin. Pediatr. Surg. 2022; 31(5): e151220.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.sempedsurg.2022.151220

PMID

36371841

Abstract

Injury remains the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the US, and firearm injury has overtaken motor-vehicle crashes as the leading mechanism in the US since the topic of injury prevention was last reviewed in this journal. The success of injury prevention efforts relies on multidisciplinary collaboration, and pediatric surgeons play a central role as clinicians who provide and coordinate the care for injured children, as trauma program leaders, and as advocates for children's health and safety. This review will provide a concise history of injury prevention in the US and highlights three areas where pediatric surgeons have an opportunity to impart impactful change in their communities that could lead to lower injury rates.


Language: en

Keywords

Firearms; Trauma; Injury prevention

