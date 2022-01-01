|
Handal AJ, Vasquez Guzman CE, Hernandez-Vallant A, Lemus A, Hess JM, Casas N, Galvis M, Medina D, Huyser K, Goodkind JR. Am. J. Orthopsychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopsychiatric Association, Publisher Wiley Blackwell)
36375031
[The use of the term Latinx/@ in this project is the result of discussion among community and university research team members and feedback from other community members. We discussed terminology early on in the collaboration, and the term “Latinx” was suggested by members of one community partner organization as a gender inclusive term. It was adopted by the team, though some members had never heard the term and others expressed reservations. The word was included as a term of reference in our interview questions. However, at the outset of the interviews, we decided to let participants know why we used this term and then ask them what their preferred terminology was. After a year of data collection, we noted that “Latinx” was not the preferred term for the majority of participants. Thus, in order to be most inclusive in the dissemination of our work, the research team decided to use the term Latinx/@ because it includes Latino and Latina within the @, which were the terms with which most participants identified. Given the ongoing discussions around this term, we expect the academic and general consensus to change, but we did not want to privilege a predominantly academic term. In light of our community-based participatory research orientation, we will continue to make shared decisions about terminology preferences with academic and community partners.]
