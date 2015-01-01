SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klika JB, Merrick MT, Jones J. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595221140911

36373780

What happened with child abuse and neglect during the pandemic? Emergency department and child welfare data suggest a decline in reports; however other sources of data suggest that risk for abuse and neglect remained high during COVID-19. In this commentary, the authors highlight the complicated, and at times contradictory, evidence as to what occurred with child abuse and neglect during the pandemic. The commentary concludes with suggestions for future research.


prevention; maltreatment; child abuse; COVID-19; neglect

