Abstract

There is a well-established body of evidence demonstrating alcohol is a compounding factor increasing both the occurrence and the severity of domestic violence in intimate relationships. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures such as lockdowns and social distancing have contributed to a rise in domestic violence. Yet, despite the closure of public drinking venues and substantial changes to the home drinking landscape, the role of alcohol in domestic violence has received little attention from both the alcohol and domestic violence fields. In this commentary, we argue that the pandemic has magnified existing silences across these fields, resulting in missed opportunities for intervention. The implications for home drinking in particular on domestic violence deserve greater focus in research and policy.

