Woods-Jaeger B, Knutzen KE, Lucas D, Cave N, Latimer SK, Adams Hsd A, Bates Hsd A, Renfro TL. Health Promot. Pract. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36373652
In this study, academic researchers partnered with Black youth to engage in critical analysis of the intersection between racism and community violence to promote anti-racist social action that advances health equity. Through youth participatory action research, we examined perspectives and experiences of Black youth to develop a shared understanding of how to approach community violence prevention with an anti-racist lens. Thirteen youth from Kansas City and Atlanta who identified as Black or African American participated in a photovoice project to explore the intersection of racism and community violence. Youth generated photo assignments, took photos that reflected the assignment, shared their photos as a group, and chose one photo to explore in depth each week using a structured method to guide photo-discussion. Qualitative analysis of youth photo-discussions identified themes related to Black youth's experiences of racism at multiple levels and identified suggestions for anti-racist interventions, including promoting Black history knowledge and nurturing Black mentoring relationships. Grounded in these findings, we propose an anti-racist approach to community violence prevention among Black youth that engages Black youth as equitable partners to build from their expertise and strengths in developing comprehensive solutions.
health equity; Black youth; photovoice; community violence prevention; youth participatory action research