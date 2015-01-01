Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study developed multivariate law enforcement officer (LEO) body models for digital simulation of LEO accommodation in police cruiser cabs.



BACKGROUND: Anthropometrically accurate digital LEO body models, representing the United States LEOs, for computerized LEO cruiser interface simulations are lacking.



METHODS: Twenty body dimensions (with and without gear combined) of 756 male and 218 female LEOs were collected through a stratified national survey using a data collection trailer that traveled across the US. A multivariate Principal Component Analysis (PCA) approach was used to develop digital LEO body models.



RESULTS: Fifteen men and 15 women representing unique body size and shape composition of the LEO population were identified. A combined set of 24 male and female models (removal of 6 redundant models for which female and male models overlapped) is suggested.



CONCLUSIONS: A set of 24 digital LEO body models in 3-dimensional form, along with their anthropometric measurements, were developed to facilitate LEO cruiser cab design.



APPLICATION: Digital modeling software developers can use the models and their anthropometric data to build digital avatars for simulated evaluation of LEO cruiser cab configuration, console communication-equipment fitting, and cruiser ingress/egress access arrangement. LEO vehicle and equipment designers also can use eight key body dimensions (i.e., stature, buttock-popliteal length, eye height sitting, knee height sitting, shoulder-grip length, popliteal height, sitting height, and body weight) of the body models to recruit 24 human subjects to physically evaluate their vehicle prototypes for improved vehicle and equipment design.

