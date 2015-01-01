SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pérez Ramírez M, Chiclana S, Méndez RC, Suárez A. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X221132235

36373566

Hate crimes have severe consequences for the victims and for all members of the victim's social category. Prison programs must address the criminogenic needs of the participants, especially in this kind of crime, in order to prevent recidivism. This study seeks to understand the role of prejudice and aggression in the execution of hate crimes, in order to design effective interventions for hate crime offenders. Sociodemographic, criminological, and psychosocial variables were assessed in a sample of 33 hate crime offenders sentenced to prison or community service and in a group of 38 non-bias-motivated criminals (n = 71). The individuals convicted of hate crimes have higher reactive and proactive aggression, subtle prejudice, homophobia, and social dominance orientation. The implications of these results for the Penitentiary Administration programs will be discussed.


aggression; criminogenic needs; hate crime; prejudice; prison programs

