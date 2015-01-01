Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently, there are few studies considering possible modifiable risk factors of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



OBJECTIVE: In this retrospective case-control study, we evaluated whether a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) associates with a diagnosis of FTD or modulates the clinical phenotype or onset age in FTD patients.



METHODS: We compared the prevalence of prior TBI between individuals with FTD (N = 218) and age and sex-matched AD patients (N = 214) or healthy controls (HC; N = 100). Based on the patient records, an individual was categorized to the TBI+ group if they were reported to have suffered from TBI during lifetime. The possible associations of TBI with age of onset and disease duration were also evaluated in the whole FTD patient group or separately in the sporadic and genetic FTD groups.



RESULTS: The prevalence of previous TBI was the highest in the FTD group (19.3%) when compared to the AD group (13.1%, p = 0.050) or HC group (12%, p = 0.108, not significant). Preceding TBI was more often associated with the sporadic FTD cases than the C9orf72 repeat expansion-carrying FTD cases (p = 0.003). Furthermore, comparison of the TBI+ and TBI- FTD groups indicated that previous TBI was associated with an earlier onset age in the FTD patients (B = 3.066, p = 0.010).



CONCLUSION: A preceding TBI associates especially with sporadic FTD and with earlier onset of symptoms. The results of this study suggest that TBI may be a triggering factor for the neurodegenerative processes in FTD. However, understanding the precise underlying mechanisms still needs further studies.

Language: en