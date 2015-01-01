Abstract

Research examining the prevalence and impacts of stalking on mental health professionals (MHPs) has grown over the last two decades. Yet only one previous review has been undertaken examining impacts on staff and focusing on clients as stalkers, with prevalence estimated between 10% and 13%. This systematic review sought to assess prevalence of stalking, and associated impacts and methods of coping reported by MHPs, irrespective of perpetrator type. The search included all healthcare professional groups working in a mental health setting, reported in English or with available translation. Secondary searches were conducted through references cited in primary papers. Of the 7,060 papers identified in five databases, 11 peer-reviewed papers met rigorous inclusion criteria and were quality appraised. Reviewed studies reported prevalence rates between 10.2% and 50%, with higher quality papers reporting a narrower band, 13.9% and 14.3%. However, substantial variability in stalking definitions, and quality of methodology precluded precise prevalence estimation. Participants within the included studies disclosed significant adverse impacts on confidence and competence at work as a consequence of their experiences. Staff invoked substantial workplace and lifestyle changes to mitigate impacts of stalking. However, studies revealed staff disclosed stalking by perpetrators other than clients, notably colleagues and intimate partners, as often or more frequently than by clients. Limitations of the included research and future directions are discussed.

