|
Citation
|
Feng Y, Ma X, Zhang Q, Jiang R, Lu J, Chen K, Wang H, Xia Q, Zheng J, Xia J, Li X. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2086.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36380326
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries to children are a major public health problem. The online social media is a potential way to implement health education for caregivers in online communities. Using WeChat, a free and popular social media service in China, this study evaluated the effectiveness of social online community-based parental health education in preventing unintentional injuries in children aged 0-3.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Unintentional injury; Parents; Randomized controlled trial; Community-based; Health education intervention; WeChat-based