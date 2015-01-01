Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to conduct a scoping review of studies on interventions for the prevention of safety accidents involving infants.



METHODS: The scoping review method by Arksey and O'Malley was used to conduct an overview based on information spanning a wide range of fields. Multiple electronic databases, PubMed, CINAHL, RISS, and KISS, were searched for articles written in English or Korean published from 2012 to the present on safety accident prevention interventions. A total of 2,137 papers were found, and 20 papers were ultimately analyzed.



RESULTS: Most studies were conducted in the United States (55.0%) and in the medical field (45.0%), and most were experimental studies (35.0%). The results were organized across five categories: 1) preventive precautions, 2) characteristics of children's developmental stages, 3) encouraging voluntary participation, 4) continuity of interventions, and 5) teaching methods.



CONCLUSION: Safety accident prevention interventions should cover the establishment of a safe home environment, include voluntary participation, and provide routine follow-up interventions. Additionally, practical training and teaching methods that incorporate feedback rather than a lectureoriented approach should be adopted.

