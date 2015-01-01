Abstract

Humanitarian and development agencies intervening in Latin American cities in the aftermath of disasters as well as during situations of conflict and violence increasingly face the challenge posed by Criminal Armed Groups (CAGs). Yet, there is need for evidence-based comparative studies across multiple countries on how international agencies deal with CAGs. Drawing on data collected in Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Mexico, and Haiti, this article presents a novel typology of access strategies of humanitarian organizations, increasingly operating in other situations of violence, that distinguishes between different levels of interaction with CAGs. The article shows how humanitarian agencies assess a variety of risks and balance the potential consequences of their engagement with CAGs with the need to maintain constructive and trustful relationships with the state and the community they work with. In this respect, it has been found that indirect dialogue or negotiation with CAGs via community leaders who act as intermediaries might provide a low-risk alternative to direct negotiation with CAG leaders, provided that "do no harm" and humanitarian protection considerations towards communities and intermediaries play a central role.

