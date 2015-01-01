Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric traumatic abdominal wall hernias are rare but potentially devastating injuries. Although classically considered to be caused by handlebar injuries from bicycle accidents, our anecdotal experience suggests pediatric traumatic abdominal wall hernias are far more likely to occur following road traffic accidents and have a high association with other significant intra-abdominal injuries.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency, mechanisms of injury, and associated injuries of traumatic abdominal wall hernias in the pediatric population.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This is a retrospective observational cohort study from two large urban level 1 trauma centers. Institutional trauma registries were queried from January 1, 2008, to December 31, 2020, for patients under 18 years of age diagnosed with traumatic abdominal wall hernias, excluding those without initial abdominopelvic CT imaging. Finalized CT reports and images were reviewed to confirm the presence of a traumatic abdominal wall hernia and document any associated secondary injuries. The medical record was reviewed to extract pertinent physical findings, interventions performed, and outcomes. Injury Severity Score (ISS) for each patient was calculated by the trauma registrar.



RESULTS: A total of 19 patients with TAWH met inclusion criteria, with an overall frequency of 0.095% and a mean age of 10.6 years (range 3-17). Eleven patients were male (57.9%) with a mean ISS of 18.6 (range 1-48, including 63.2% with ISS > 15). The most common mechanism of injury was motor vehicle collision (N = 11, 57.9%) followed by bicycle accident (N = 3, 15.8%). A total of 17 (89.5%) had associated injuries, including 11 (57.9%) with intestinal injuries, 5 (26.3%) with pelvic fractures, 4 (21.1%) with femur fractures, 3 (15.8%) with splenic injuries, 3 (15.8%) with kidney injuries, and 3 (15.8%) with Chance fractures of the lumbar spine. All patients required surgery for the traumatic abdominal wall hernias and associated injuries.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric traumatic abdominal wall hernias are more likely to be seen following motor vehicle collisions, with a majority (89.5%) having associated injuries, most frequently to the bowel (57.9%). Handlebar injuries were seen in a minority of patients (15.8%) and were less likely to be associated with additional injuries. CLINICAL IMPACT: Pediatric patients with a traumatic abdominal wall hernia on admission CT should be thoroughly evaluated for bowel injuries, especially in the setting of a motor vehicle collision.

