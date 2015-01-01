Abstract

The dissemination of evidence-based parent training (PT) interventions remains extremely limited in Latin American countries. This is concerning when considering the high prevalence of child maltreatment associated with punitive parenting practices across countries in the region. Furthermore, efforts to disseminate PT interventions must be conducted by adhering to the core parenting components that have established effectiveness for such interventions, while ensuring contextual and cultural relevance for focus populations. In this manuscript, we describe the cultural adaptation of an evidence-based PT intervention in the context of Chile. This initial phase of adaptation was informed by the theoretical tenets of the Ecological Validity Model of cultural adaptation (Bernal et al., J. Abnorm. Child Psychol., 23, 1995, 67). According to findings from a qualitative thematic analysis conducted with five interventionists in training, therapists perceived that the intervention's core components were relevant to Chilean caregivers who participated in the parenting program. Interventionists also provided specific suggestions to enhance the intervention's contextual and cultural relevance. This investigation illustrates the importance of culturally adapting evidence-based interventions according to comprehensive cultural adaptation frameworks, prior to engaging in large-scale dissemination of adapted interventions in Latin American contexts.

Language: en