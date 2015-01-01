Abstract

Enhancing alcohol media literacy (AML) is a critical strategy to attenuate negative effects of alcohol-related media messages. We aimed to systematically review previous studies on AML in children and adolescents. Through database and hand searches, we identified four non-experimental and 13 experimental studies. From the 17 studies, we extracted data on theoretical framework, AML measures, intervention contents and main findings. Our review revealed the following. First, nine and four studies used a single theory and at least two theories, respectively. The most frequently used theory was the Message Interpretation Process model. Second, 13 studies assessed AML using participant self-reporting or evaluators' ratings of participant performance, but no study reported validities of AML measures. Eight studies assessed tobacco or general media literacy as well as AML. Third, all experimental studies used three to five media literacy core concepts proposed by the Center for Media Literacy in AML interventions. Finally, all non-experimental studies found strong cross-sectional associations between higher AML and improved drinking outcomes; all experimental studies found strong intervention effects, such as an increase in AML or improvement in drinking outcomes. In addition, intervention effects differed across participants' gender and drinking experiences. Given our review, health professionals should implement strategies to enhance children and adolescents' AML. Future research should investigate (i) causal inferences in non-experimental studies, (ii) long-term intervention effects in experimental studies and (iii) differences in intervention effects across participants' characteristics, while using solid theoretical frameworks and multidimensional AML concepts.

Language: en