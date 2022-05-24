|
DeBarr KA, Pettit ML. J. Sch. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American School Health Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36377072
Our nation is sharply divided when it comes to the issue of gun control. Meanwhile, mass school shootings in the United States are now commonplace. In fact, according to Education Week,1 this year alone, there have been 27 school shootings as of the end of May 2022. The most recent mass school shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, resulting in 21 deaths. There was no school police officer present at the time the carnage began, and it took over 45 minutes after the first 911 call from inside the school for officers on the premises to act.2 This tragedy reignited attention toward school violence and the need for school resource officers (SROs) who are adequately trained to perform their responsibilities. This commentary aims to discuss the roles and training needs of SROs in addressing school violence.
