Abstract

From the perspective of global societal crises, this paper discusses the long-term socio-political withdrawal of psychiatry into a self-defined position of therapy- and rehabilitation-oriented medicine with no responsibility for social, economic or political conditions. Global crises suggest mental health and overall resilience of the population as key societal resources. Only mental health and psychosocial resilience of people and societies worldwide will determine whether our answers to the current and future existential threats will be effective. This challenge requires a radical change of attitudes of both society and psychiatry. The rich expertise of psychiatry, e. g. on on how to balance autonomy and compulsion or regarding the interdependencies of cognition and human behaviour must contribute significantly to the socio-political debate and the fight against undesirable social or political developments.



Ausgehend von den gegenwärtigen krisenhaften Zuspitzungen diskutiert der Artikel den anhaltenden gesellschaftspolitischen Rückzug der Psychiatrie auf die Position einer rein medizinisch-kurativen Disziplin ohne Zuständigkeit für wirtschaftliche, soziale und politische Lebensbedingungen ihrer Klientel. Die globalen Krisen verweisen darauf, dass die psychische Gesundheit der Bevölkerung zusammen mit sozialer Kohäsion und Resilienz als wichtigste gesellschaftliche Ressource darüber entscheiden, ob rationale Antworten auf die existentiellen Bedrohungen der Gegenwart und Zukunft gefunden werden. Das stellt Gesellschaft und Psychiatrie vor signifikant andere strukturelle Herausforderungen. Die psychiatrische Expertise z. B. hinsichtlich der Balance von Autonomie und Zwang oder der Beziehung zwischen kognitiven Prozessen und menschlichem Handeln muss von einer krankheitsbezogenen Perspektive auf die gesellschaftliche Ebene transferiert und für gesellschaftspolitische Debatten und die Bekämpfung sozialer und politischer Fehlentwicklungen fruchtbar gemacht werden.

Language: de