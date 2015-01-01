Abstract

Poverty & RTIs



The global public health agenda has historically prioritized communicable diseases in the delivery of health care for developing countries, with a more recent recognition of the importance of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. However, this is being challenged by organizations with a voice on the global stage. The Lancet Poverty Commission reports that priorities for the poorest billion people must include injuries, specifically road traffic injuries which...



Prevention & policy



Both intentional and unintentional childhood injuries are predictable, preventable, and controllable. Unintentional injuries include RTIs, drowning, burns, falls, sports-related injuries, suffocation, and poisonings. Intentional injuries can be due to assault, self-inflicted violence, and war. Worldwide efforts have been made to strengthen data collection, identify risks, and implement and evaluate interventions with the dissemination of best-practice initiatives for larger-scale adoption. The...



Surveillance



Injury surveillance is a critical component of evidence-based global trauma care, and national trauma registries are integral to decreasing morbidity and mortality through quality improvement measures. The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma (ACSCOT) been a key leader in implementation of surveillance standardization in North America, and a number of national trauma databases have been set up across Europe, Israel, Japan, and Australia. International trauma center benchmarking has...



Call to action



Child injury is a major international health problem that requires our immediate attention and a shift in the traditional priorities of the public health community. While childhood trauma has historically been neglected in global pediatric health initiatives, there is a growing social movement to elevate trauma as a significant contributor to childhood morbidity and mortality. Roughly half of the world's population is now younger than 25 years, with increasing automobile traffic that leads to...

