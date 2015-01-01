Abstract

Phytoplankton bodies have the potential to help in estimating drowning cases with respect to ante mortem and post mortem death. In the present study, a total of 38 different species of phytoplankton were comparatively analyzed in water samples from Rewalsar and Sukhna Lakes which concluded species specific variation with respect to geographical changes.



In forensic science, when a dead body is found the main aim of the forensic experts is to find out the real cause of the death. In cases where the dead body is recovered from the water bodies, the presence of plankton in drowned human bodies can help to estimate whether the individual died due to drowning or not (Caeiro, 2021). Samples taken from the dead bodies can be examined and compared to the phytoplankton of the water body in which it was found which can help in establishing the geographical link as well as the cause of death. So, in this manner by comparing the species of the phytoplankton, a link can be established (Zhao et al., 2018). In the present study, two altitude variations were studied to find out geographically significant species which can help in establishing a link between the dead body and primary location in which it was drowned.



Key words : Forensic sciences, drowning cases, phytoplankton, microscopic techniques, forensic botany.

Language: en