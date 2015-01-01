Abstract

Fire safety has become a major issue of public concern in the ready-made garments (RMG) sector, encouraging the Government of Bangladesh and the garment industry to step forward to rebuild consumer confidence. This thesis gathered information on the cost-effectiveness of the protection systems from several garment factories in Bangladesh. A four-step methodology was used in an attempt to adopt a systemic approach to constructing a fire safety management system (FSMS) for an offshore platform which, although the approach is general nowadays, has been applied to the case of the RMG industry. Significant changes have been made in fire safety management in the ready-made garment factories over the past few years. However, fire safety still tends to be analyzed in isolation through all fire loss that affects the garment industry. Fire loss may be seen as a set of 'systematic' failures, not as a result of only one reason. This study proposes an FSMS for the ready-made garment industry. It is hoped that this approach will lead not only to more effective management of fire safety, but also to the more effective management of safety, health and the environment for any organization. This study discussed the problems encountered by the management, and proposed a way to quantitatively evaluate fire risk and identify the cost-effectiveness of undertaking fire safety measures for the RMG sector of Bangladesh.

