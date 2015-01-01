SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bravo DS, Gonçalves SG, Girotto E, González AD, Melanda FN, Rodrigues R, Mesas AE. Cien. Saude Colet. 2022; 27(12): 4559-4567.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

DOI

10.1590/1413-812320222712.10042022

PMID

36383869

Abstract

The prison officer profession is characterized by working in risky situations, which can harm officers' mental health. This research aimed to analyze prison officers' working conditions associated with Common Mental Disorders (CMD). This cross-sectional study was conducted with prison officers in four penitentiary units in the inland region of the State of São Paulo, Brazil, from January to August 2019. The Self-Reporting Questionnaire (SRQ-20) tool was employed to quantify the presence of CMDs. Poisson regression verified the association between variables with robust variance and adjusted for confounding factors to estimate the prevalence ratio (PR) and 95% confidence interval (CI). The study population comprised 331 prison officers (ASP), with a 33.5% frequency of CMDs. CMDs were higher among prison officers with a worse perception of working conditions (PR: 1.13; 95%CI%: 1.03-1.24), who suffered insults (PR: 1.18; 95%CI: 1.08-1.29), psychological harassment (PR: 1.23; 95%CI: 1.11-1.36) and sexual harassment (PR: 1.20; 95%CI: 1.03-1.40) in the last 12 months. CMDs were associated with work-related variables, such as worse environmental conditions within the prison and psychological and sexual violence.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print