|
Citation
|
Betz ME, Polzer ER, Knoepke CE, Prater LC, Simonetti JA, Lee TM, Meador LE, Nearing KA. Gerontologist 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36383376
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Age-associated changes can impair abilities for safe driving and the use of firearms. We sought to examine multiple perspectives on reducing access to firearms, including similarities and differences compared to reducing driving. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Online focus groups and 1-on-1 interviews were conducted (November 2020 to May 2021) in the United States with: older adults who drove and owned firearms; family members of older adult firearm owners/drivers; professionals in aging-related agencies; and firearm retailers/instructors. Recorded sessions were transcribed, coded, and analyzed following a mixed inductive-deductive thematic analysis process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driving; Firearms; Guns; Advance planning