Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the relationship between trauma scoring systems and outcomes in patients with severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: From January 2018 to June 2021, 1,122 patients with severe TBI were registered in the Korean Neuro-Trauma Data Bank System. Among them, 697 patients with data on trauma scoring systems were included in the study. According to the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended score, the patients were divided into unfavorable and favorable outcome groups. The abbreviated injury scale (AIS), injury severity score (ISS), revised trauma score (RTS), and trauma and injury severity score (TRISS) were evaluated.



RESULTS: The AIS head score was higher in the unfavorable outcome group than in the favorable outcome group (4.39 vs. 4.06, p<0.001). ISS was also higher in the unfavorable outcome group (27.27 vs. 24.22, p=0.001). The RTS and TRISS were higher in the favorable outcome group (RTS, 4.74 vs. 5.45, p<0.001; TRISS, 48.05 vs. 71.02, p<0.001). In comparing the survival and death groups, the ISS was lower in the survival group (25.76 vs. 27.29, p=0.036). Furthermore, RTS was higher in the survival group (5.26 vs. 4.54, p<0.001), as was TRISS (62.11 vs. 44.91, p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: Trauma scoring systems, including ISS, RTS, and TRISS, provide tools for quantifying posttraumatic risk and can be used to predict prognosis. Among these, TRISS is an indicator of the predicted survival rate and is considered a clinically useful tool for predicting unfavorable and favorable outcomes in patients with severe TBI.

