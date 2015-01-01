|
Vegter A, Middlewood AT. Soc. Sci. Q. 2022; 103(4): 820-832.
(Copyright © 2022, Southwestern Social Science Association and the University of Texas, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
OBJECTIVE We propose that citizens navigate an increasingly complex social and political world using a "cultural toolkit" shaped by firearms and gun violence. Young people in particular have experienced more mass shootings than any previous generation and have witnessed a lack of government response to these massacres. This article explores the attitudes that members of the Massacre Generation express about mass shooting prevention.
Language: en
American politics; gun politics; policy attitudes; public opinion