Abstract

The current commentary takes a closer look at the issue of mass shootings in the US and the stigma experienced by those with a serious mental illness. Mental illness is not a predictor of gun violence. However, false assumptions of mental illness only reinforce the negative belief that individuals who have mental illness are dangerous and violent, exacerbating the stigma already attached to those suffering from mental illnesses. Linking gun crime to mental illness is a barrier to seeking treatment and having a mental illness does not necessarily imply an individual will commit indiscriminate acts of violence. Research reports that most mental health symptoms were not related to gun violence, but easy access to firearms and other demographic variables were identified as the primary cause. Mass shootings exert a strong influence on public policy and public perception. There needs to be a shift in attitudes toward mental illness.

