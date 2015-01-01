SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schwartz NS. Polit. Policy 2021; 49(3): 795-818.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Policy Studies Organization (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/polp.12412

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Identity is an important aspect of group politics in Canada. This article examines the impact of gun owner's social identity on the political participation of gun owners and, thus, the success of the Canadian gun rights movement. It investigates whether Canadian gun owners are politically active, and if so, why? The article is based on an online survey of 16,880 Canadian gun owners. Cross-tabulation, probit regression, and negative binomial regression were used to assess the impact of gun owner's social identity on political participation.

RESULTS indicate that gun owners are avid political participants and that this can be explained by the existence of a strong gun owner's social identity within a subset of Canadians. This has implications for our understanding of how social identities tied to serious leisure communities can impact politics.


Language: en

Keywords

Citizenship; Ciudadanía; Civil Society; Comparative Politics; Control de armas; Firearms Policy; Group Politics; Gun Control; Gun Rights Movement; Identidad social; Movimientos sociales; Negative Binomial Regression; Ocio serio; Participación; Participation; Política comparada; Política de armas de fuego; Política de grupo; Regresión binomial negativa y Movimiento por los derechos de las armas; Serious Leisure; Social Identity; Social Movements; Sociedad civil; 公民社會; 公民身份; 參與; 嚴肅休閒; 團體政治; 槍支政策; 槍支管制; 比較政治; 社會認同; 社會運動; 負二項式回歸和槍支權利運動

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print