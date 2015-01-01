|
Citation
|
Schwartz NS. Polit. Policy 2021; 49(3): 795-818.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Policy Studies Organization (USA), Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Identity is an important aspect of group politics in Canada. This article examines the impact of gun owner's social identity on the political participation of gun owners and, thus, the success of the Canadian gun rights movement. It investigates whether Canadian gun owners are politically active, and if so, why? The article is based on an online survey of 16,880 Canadian gun owners. Cross-tabulation, probit regression, and negative binomial regression were used to assess the impact of gun owner's social identity on political participation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Citizenship; Ciudadanía; Civil Society; Comparative Politics; Control de armas; Firearms Policy; Group Politics; Gun Control; Gun Rights Movement; Identidad social; Movimientos sociales; Negative Binomial Regression; Ocio serio; Participación; Participation; Política comparada; Política de armas de fuego; Política de grupo; Regresión binomial negativa y Movimiento por los derechos de las armas; Serious Leisure; Social Identity; Social Movements; Sociedad civil; 公民社會; 公民身份; 參與; 嚴肅休閒; 團體政治; 槍支政策; 槍支管制; 比較政治; 社會認同; 社會運動; 負二項式回歸和槍支權利運動