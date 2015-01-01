Abstract

I enjoyed the brief article by Conners, et.al., regarding finding from the National Firearms Survey. With about 40% of households with firearms, firearm safety should be an important inclusion in preventive healthcare measures, but unfortunately this is rare occurrence. There have been numerous articles and opinion pieces indicating that physicians should discuss these issues with their patients. However, the first step in helping these conversations to occur might be to understand why physicians do not have them. The article points out that physicians are worried that having these conversations will negatively impact the physician-patient relationship, despite patients indicating that they are open to these discussions. Having physicians blindly attempt these potentially hot-button conversations with no knowledge or training is just as foolish as having an untrained physician attempt neurosurgery. Why don't the ACP, the AAFP, and the AAP get together with the NRA and others to develop an online CME course that teaches the basic knowledge necessary to have a reasonable conversation with patients? This would include: 1. This is not taking a position regarding gun ownership; 2. Access to firearms is associated with suicide, accidents, and firearm-related violence; 3. State laws regarding safe firearm storage; 4. Principles of safe storage; 5. Principle of separate ammunition storage; 5. Concept of removing firearms to another location (e.g., a relative) when children are small. This CME could be required much as pain management CME's have become required. Give them the tools.



