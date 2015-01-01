Abstract

I read the article by Betz, et. al. with interest. It seems that this study suggests "solutions" without clearly defining the problem. While only a limited proportion of those surveyed had clear plans for transferring firearms should they become unable to handle them safely, with a greater proportion having plans to transfer them upon their death, there is no provided data that clearly indicates that this lack of planning leads to harm. This study also provides no evidence supporting the notion that additional planning by older adults regarding their firearms would prevent suicides or other firearms-related violence. The authors indicate that approximately one-third of older adults own a firearm, but there has been no significant indication that this, plus the lack of future planning regarding firearms, rises to the level of local, regional, or national concern. So why is it a problem now as it seems it has not been a significant problem in the past, despite older adults owning firearms since pre-revolutionary times? Additionally, where does this fit into the myriad of population health issues for older adults? Medication compliance and affordability, exercise, chronic disease management, fracture prevention, appropriate screening, and even driving automobiles by older adults are far more important and clearly defined issues. Given limited time and resources, should we as spend the time and money to develop an army of "…trusted messengers…" who can help address this "issue" or would our efforts best be spent elsewhere?