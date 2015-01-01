Abstract

Suicide occurs throughout life and is among the leading causes of death among adolescents globally. Aside from the growing literature on this serious mental health issue, little is known about the prevalence of suicide and the variables that predispose and protect adolescents against it in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We analysed the Global School-based Student Health Survey data collection among school-going adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to explore the prevalence, risk and protective variables associated with suicidal behaviours. We observed prevalence rates of 26%, 26%, and 19% for suicide ideation, plan, and attempt, respectively. Furthermore, sex (being male) and having parents or guardians who understand the problems and worries of adolescents served as protective factors against all three suicide behaviours. However, we observed truancy, cigarette smoking, bullying victims (on/off school property), being cyberbullied, loneliness, and worry as risk factors for suicide ideation among adolescents. Risk for suicide plan was predicted by truancy, cigarette smoking, physical fight, bullying victims (on/off school property), being cyberbullied, loneliness, and worry. After controlling for other factors, truancy, amphetamine or methamphetamine use, cigarette smoking, physical fight, bullying victims (on/off school property), serious injury, close friends, loneliness, and worrying about life issues predicted suicide attempt risk among adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Early identification and suicide prevention interventions focusing on identified protective and risk factors may help minimise the prevalence of suicide behaviours among school-going adolescents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Language: en