Pham BN, Maraga S, Kue L, Silas VD, Abori N, Jorry R, Okely T, Pomat W. BMJ Open 2022; 12(11): e064777.
36400734
OBJECTIVE: This study reported the prevalence and sociodemographic distribution of mortalities attributed to injuries in Papua New Guinea (PNG). SETTING: As part of a longitudinal study, mortality data were collected from the population who live in eight surveillance sites of the Comprehensive Health and Epidemiological Surveillance System, established in six major provinces in PNG. Verbal autopsy (VA) interviews were conducted by the surveillance team with close relatives of the deceased, using the WHO 2016 VA instrument from January 2018 to December 2020. PARTICIPANT AND INTERVENTION: Mortality data from 926 VA interviews were analysed, using the InterVA-5 diagnostic tool to assign specific cause of death (COD). Distributions of injury-attributed mortality were calculated and multinomial logistic regression analyses were conducted to identify sociodemographic factors and provide ORs, 95% CIs of estimates and p values.
PUBLIC HEALTH; ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; PREVENTIVE MEDICINE