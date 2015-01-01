Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between academic time loss postconcussion and vision symptoms/impairments among pediatric patients.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Sports medicine clinic. PATIENTS: Pediatric patients seen for care in a sports medicine clinic between the ages 6 and 18 years (n = 212; mean age = 14.3, SD = 2.4 years; 48% female) were evaluated within 21 days of concussion (mean = 9.8, SD = 5.7 days). INDEPENDENT VARIABLE: Patients were grouped based on academic time loss (missed >5 days vs ≤5 days of school) at their initial postconcussion evaluation. OUTCOME MEASURES: Patients rated concussion symptoms using the Health and Behavior Inventory (HBI) and underwent near point of convergence (NPC) testing. We compared groups on specific HBI symptom ratings of dizziness, blurry vision, seeing double, and light sensitivity, as well as NPC break and recovery point distances.



RESULTS: Two hundred twelve patients were included; n = 36 (17%) who reported missing >5 days of school. After adjusting for time since injury, parental education level, mechanism of injury, and preinjury anxiety, patients who reported missing >5 days of school had higher ratings of double vision (β = 0.27; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.01-0.53; P = 0.04) and light sensitivity (β = 0.506; 95% CI, 0.061-0.951; P = 0.02), but not dizziness (β = 0.390; 95% CI, -0.047 to 0.827; P = 0.08) or blurry vision (β = 0.026; 95% CI, -0.352 to 0.404; P = 0.89).



CONCLUSION: Missing >5 days of school was associated with worse double vision and light sensitivity symptoms. Given the importance of vision in learning, assessing postconcussion vision symptoms may facilitate a successful return to school. Clinicians should assess a wide spectrum of vision-specific symptoms to ensure appropriate support during the return-to-school process.

