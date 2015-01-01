Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective cohort review.



OBJECTIVE: To investigate the relationship between falls from height and facial injuries.



METHODS: This is a retrospective cohort study, conducted over a 7-year period, of the medical records of all patients who presented to hospital for a maxillofacial injury following a fall from height. Fall heights were classified as low falls (1-3 m), high falls (3-10 m) and very high falls (≥10 m).



RESULTS: A total of 111 patients with 218 facial bone fractures were identified (78 men, 33 women and mean age 50.3 years). High falls were the most common (n = 58, 52.3%). Multiple fractures were identified in 51 (46.0%) patients. Orbital and middle third fractures were the most prevalent. Nasal, mandible, bilateral and fractures involving more than one facial third, increased as fall height increased, as did the requirement for operative fixation. The majority of patients had an associated injury (n = 100, 90.1%) and overall mortality was 6.3%.



CONCLUSIONS: Falls from height are prevalent and there is a trend towards increased severity of facial injury, surgical intervention and associated morbidity as fall height increases. Falls from height are a significant public health concern and an important facet of maxillofacial trauma to recognise, as is the requirement for an interdisciplinary approach as they present to hospital.

