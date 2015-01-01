Abstract

People post-stroke have an increased risk of falls compared to neurotypical individuals, partly resulting from an inability to generate appropriate reactions to restore balance. However, few studies investigated the effect of paretic deficits on the mechanics of reactive control strategies following forward losses of balance during walking. Here, we characterized the biomechanical consequences of reactive control strategies following perturbations induced by the treadmill belt accelerations. Thirty-eight post-stroke participants and thirteen age-matched and speed-matched neurotypical participants walked on a dual-belt treadmill while receiving perturbations that induced a forward loss of balance. We computed whole-body angular momentum and angular impulse using segment kinematics and reaction forces to quantify the effect of impulse generation by both the leading and trailing limbs in response to perturbations in the sagittal plane. We found that perturbations to the paretic limb led to larger increases in forward angular momentum during the perturbation step than perturbations to the non-paretic limb or to neurotypical individuals. To recover from the forward loss of balance, neurotypical individuals coordinated reaction forces generated by both legs to decrease the forward angular impulse relative to the pre-perturbation step. They first decreased the forward pitch angular impulse during the perturbation step. Then, during the first recovery step, they increased the backward angular impulse by the leading limb and decreased the forward angular impulse by the trailing limb. In contrast to neurotypical participants, people post-stroke did not reduce the forward angular impulse generated by the stance limb during the perturbed step. They also did not increase leading limb angular impulse or decrease the forward trailing limb angular impulse using their paretic limb during the first recovery step. Lastly, post-stroke individuals who scored poorer on clinical assessments of balance and had greater motor impairment made less use of the paretic limb to reduce forward momentum. Overall, these results suggest that paretic deficits limit the ability to recover from forward loss of balance. Future perturbation-based balance training targeting reactive stepping response in stroke populations may benefit from improving the ability to modulate paretic ground reaction forces to better control whole-body dynamics.

