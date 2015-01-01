|
Karchynskaya V, Kopcakova J, Madarasova Geckova A, Bakalár P, de Winter AF, Reijneveld SA. Front. Pediatr. 2022; 10: e901011.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36389351
BACKGROUND: Injuries are the major cause of disability and death during adolescence, representing a significant public health burden among youth. Body-related factors such as body composition and cardiovascular fitness (CVF) may affect adolescents' vulnerability to injuries. As evidence is lacking, we aimed to explore the associations of medically attended injuries with adolescents' physical activity (PA) and body-related factors, and whether these associations are modified by age, gender and family affluence.
Language: en
adolescents; physical activity; body composition; cardiovascular fitness; medically attended injuries