Abstract

The motoric cognitive risk (MCR) syndrome is a predementia syndrome associated with dementia and mortality risk. This longitudinal study aimed to investigated the longitudinal association between MCR and falls in older adults, including 3,720 participants in the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. A total of 482 participants (13.0%) met the MCR requirements at baseline. There were 226 incident cases of MCR (13.0%) throughout follow-up (duration: 4 years). Controlling for microsystem factors, a single fall (OR: 2.412, 95 % CI: 1.100-5.290; p <.05) was associated with incident MCR at baseline and to almost 2.0 times (HR: 2.021, 95 % CI: 1.031-3.961; p <.05) more inclined to develop MCR over time, compared to those without falls. These associations remained significant when meso/ exosystem factors and macrosystem factors were included in the analytic models. Falls may be useful in predicting MCR risk in the near future among Chinese older adults.

