Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents (RTA) could have severe and lifelong physical and psychological consequences. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a major psychiatric disorder after exposure to a traumatic event such as RTA. This systematic review and meta-analysis has reviewed previous studies conducted on the topic, summarized the prevalence and determinants of PTSD among RTA survivors in Africa, and forwarded recommendations.



METHOD: Using the PRISMA guideline as a framework, we systematically reviewed and meta-analysed studies examining the prevalence and determinants of PTSD among RTA survivors in Africa. PubMed, PsychINFO and CINAHIL databases were searched to retrieve published articles on the topic. We have used visual inspection of the funnel plot and Egger's regression test to examine publication bias. All the data were analysed using STATA.



RESULT: We have included 11 studies conducted in African countries containing 7078 study participants. In this meta-analysis, the pooled prevalence of PTSD among RTA survivors was 26% (95% CI; 17.0-35.0). The pooled prevalence of PTSD ranged from 22.2-27.3% in a leave-one-out sensitivity analysis. Further, subgroup analysis found that the pooled prevalence of PTSD among RTA survivors was higher in the studies that used screening tools, 30% (95% CI: 14-46.0) compared to those that used the diagnostic tools, 23% (95% CI: 12-34).



CONCLUSION: Our review found that around one in four RTA survivors in Africa suffers from PTSD. Screening and appropriate management of PTSD for RTA survivors are warranted to alleviate suffering. Moreover, RTA survivors who got presumptive screening tests positive for PTSD should be linked to the psychiatry clinic.

