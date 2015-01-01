|
Mekonnen N, Duko B, Kercho MW, Bedaso A. Heliyon 2022; 8(11): e11539.
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic accidents (RTA) could have severe and lifelong physical and psychological consequences. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a major psychiatric disorder after exposure to a traumatic event such as RTA. This systematic review and meta-analysis has reviewed previous studies conducted on the topic, summarized the prevalence and determinants of PTSD among RTA survivors in Africa, and forwarded recommendations.
Prevalence; Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Africa; Determinants; Post-traumatic stress disorder; RTA survivors