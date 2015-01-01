Abstract

Education is a part of human basic needs, and one way to provide this need is through schools. Therefore, schools should be accessible to all members of society without exception. Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, has 3899 primary and secondary schools to provide for over 1 million school-age children as of 2020. This research, however, will not dwell on the issue of capacity based on the number of demands and available schools, but rather the accessibility and fairness. Two methods: radius and road network, are used in this research with the addition of spatial analysis to measure the students' walking accessibility level relating to the school zoning system regulations in Indonesia. The analysis result highlighted the variations in accuracy between the two methods, the coverage area between formal and informal settlements, and the spatial context of the accessibility. The result provides a comprehensive spatial analysis to support policymakers in future planning works.

Language: en