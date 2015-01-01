Abstract

Vehicular accident prediction and detection has recently garnered curiosity and large amounts of attention in machine learning applications and related areas, due to its peculiar and fascinating application potentials in the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) that play a pivotal role in the success of emerging smart cities. In this paper, we present a new vision-based framework for real-time vehicular accident prediction and detection, based on motion temporal templates and fuzzy time-slicing. The presented framework proceeds in a stepwise fashion, starting with automatically detecting moving objects (i.e., on-road vehicles or roadside pedestrians), followed by dynamically keep tracking of the detected moving objects based on temporal templates, clustering and supervised learning. Then, an extensive set of local features is extracted from the temporal templates of moving objects. Finally, an effective deep neural network (DNN) model is trained on the extracted features to detect abnormal vehicle behavioral patterns and thus predict an accident just before it occurs. The experiments on real-world vehicular accident videos demonstrate that the framework can yield mostly promising results by achieving a hit rate of 98.5% with a false alarm rate of 4.2% that compare very favorably to those from existing approaches, while still being able to deliver delay guarantees for realtime traffic monitoring and surveillance applications.

Language: en