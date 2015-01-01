Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls in elderly persons are one of the leading causes of death. Falls are responsible for 10-15% of all emergency department visits among elderly. The study was conducted to determine the prevalence of falls in rural areas and to assess the various socio-demographic factors associated with falls.



METHODOLOGY: It was a community-based, cross-sectional study conducted in Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC), Devarayanasamudra, Department of Community Medicine, among the elderly persons aged ≥ 60 years. The total sample size was 511, calculated using a previous study using OpenEpi software. The data were collected using a pretested semi-structured questionnaire. The period prevalence of falls was assessed by asking for history of falls in the past 12 months. Chi-square and regression analysis were performed with statistically significant P value defined as less than 0.05.



RESULTS: Out of 511 elderly persons aged ≥60 years, females accounted for about 54.8% and most of them were of 60-69 years age-group. The majority of the study subjects were illiterates (77.3%), and most of them were married (77.2%). The prevalence of falls in elderly persons was 46.8%. The elderly aged ≥70 years, females, chronic diseases, and use of walking aid were observed to have a statistically significant association with falls (p < 0.005).



CONCLUSION: Elderly falls are very common. The primary healthcare providers in rural areas play an important role in prevention of falls in elderly. Caregivers, along with elderly, should be given more detailed health education related to fall prevention.

