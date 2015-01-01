SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chavda DM, Parikh C, Patel VV, Pandya PS. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(7): 4042-4044.

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)

10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_2154_21

36387703

PMC9648242

Bottle gourd juice is considered a panacea in traditional Indian medicine and used in various chronic diseases. Increased levels of Cucurbitacin can turn it bitter causing toxic effects in gastrointestinal system. We report the case of an elderly female who presented with shock in few hours after consumption of bitter bottle gourd juice. After proper evaluation we considered the possibility of bottle gourd poisoning as a probable diagnosis due to the Naranjo adverse drug reactions probability scale. Since there is no specific antidote available, management is mostly supportive with intravenous fluids, control of bleeding and management of shock.


Altered Sensorium; bitter bottle gourd; cucurbitacins; gastrointestinal tract

