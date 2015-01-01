Abstract

Bottle gourd juice is considered a panacea in traditional Indian medicine and used in various chronic diseases. Increased levels of Cucurbitacin can turn it bitter causing toxic effects in gastrointestinal system. We report the case of an elderly female who presented with shock in few hours after consumption of bitter bottle gourd juice. After proper evaluation we considered the possibility of bottle gourd poisoning as a probable diagnosis due to the Naranjo adverse drug reactions probability scale. Since there is no specific antidote available, management is mostly supportive with intravenous fluids, control of bleeding and management of shock.

