Abstract

Pesticides play a pivotal role in modern agricultural practices and effective domestic pest control. Despite their advantages, pesticides pose a great danger to humans and animals due to their toxicity. Pesticides, particularly carbamates, are extensively used all over the world in crop protection and domestic pest control, however, also causing morbidity and mortality on a larger scale, which is of great significance in both clinical and criminal justice management.Carbamates are derived from a carbamic acid (NH(2)COOH) that are commonly used as insecticides. Ethienocarb, Sevin, Carbaryl, Fenoxycarb, Furadan, Carbofuran, Aldicarb, and 2-(1-Methylpropyl) phenyl N-methylcarbamate are examples of insecticides that include the carbamate functional group. By reversibly inactivating the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, these insecticides can induce cholinesterase inhibition poisoning.Chromatographic methods, notably gas and liquid chromatography have traditionally been employed to analyse carbamate pesticides and their metabolites in various matrices. These approaches are employed due to their ability to separate the chemicals contained in a sample; as well as identify and quantify these compounds utilizing advanced detection systems. Aside from these GC and LC conventional methods, other detection and/or hyphenated techniques such as single-quadrupole, ion-trap, triple-quadrupole, or tandem mass spectrometry, have been used in carbamate analysis to provide quick results with excellent sensitivity, precision, and accuracy.The objective of this review is to describe various analytical techniques used to detect and determine carbamate pesticides in various matrices which include urine, blood, and tissues that are commonly encountered in emergency hospital laboratories and forensic science laboratories.

Language: en