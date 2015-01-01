Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fear of falling has serious implications for health and is an important threat to autonomy. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to investigate risk factors for fear of falling among Palestinian older adults in Hebron district.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among Palestinians > 60 years living in Hebron, West Bank. The Falls Efficacy Scale-International was used to predict falls among Palestinian older adults. Moreover, socio-demographic data, medical history, lifestyle habits, body composition, nutritional status, cognitive status (using the Montreal cognitive assessment tool), and functional status (using activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living scale), the presence of depressive symptoms (using geriatric depression scale), and physical fitness performance (using senior fitness test) were collected through an interview-based questionnaire. Data were analyzed using univariate and multivariate approach.



RESULTS: A total of 200 participants were included in the study; 137 (68.5%) females and 63 (31.5%) males. Mean age was 70.5 ± 5.7 years, ranged from 65 to 98 years old. Fear of falling was significantly higher among older adults with advanced aged, living in villages or camps, low educational level, and being married (p < 0.05). Functional status (ADL and IADL), physical fitness status (timed up and go), and depression symptoms were significantly related to fear of falling (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: High concern of falling is significantly associated with advanced age, low education level, being married, and living in villages or camps. ADLs were among the factors that had a significant relationship with increased fear of falling. Predictors of fear of falling among Palestinian older adults were IADL scores, body fat percentage, rapid gait speed, timed up and go test. Future studies could investigate further correlates of fear of falling among older adults.

