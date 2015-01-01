Abstract

This article presents the results of the analysis of data from patients over 75 years of age from a multidisciplinary hospital with cardiovascular disease and comorbid conditions. Pharmacotherapy of gerontological patients with multiple risk factors for falls was analysed in terms of the presence of polypragmasy and drug-drug interactions hazardous to the risk of falls. In the group of patients who experienced a fall in hospital compared to patients without a fall, the prescription lists audit showed a predominance of medicines (drugs) and drug combinations compromised by an increased risk of this serious adverse event. An audit of prescriptions of patients at increased risk of falls as a means of combating polypharmacy and identifying drugs that may cause falls can be conducted using the "Traffic light classification of FRIDs" and drug checkers to identify clinically relevant combinations. The use of these clinical and pharmacological tools can improve the quality and safety of medical care in a hospital setting.



В статье представлены результаты анализа данных у пациентов многопрофильного стационара старше 75 лет с сердечно-сосудистыми заболеваниями и коморбидными состояниями. Был проведен анализ фармакотерапии геронтологических пациентов, имеющих несколько факторов риска падения, с точки зрения наличия полипрагмазии и межлекарственных взаимодействий, опасных по риску падения. У группы пациентов, испытавших падение в стационаре по сравнению с пациентами без падения, аудит листов назначений показал преобладание лекарственных средств и их комбинаций, скомпрометированных по повышенному риску этого серьёзного нежелательного явления. Аудит лекарственных назначений пациентам с повышенным риском падений как средство борьбы с полипрагмазией и выявления лекарственных средств, способных вызвать падение, можно проводить с использованием "Светофорной классификации лекарственных средств, повышающих риск падений" и drug-чекера (Drug Interactions Checker интернет-ресурса www.drugs.com) для выявления клинически значимых комбинаций. Использование этих клинико-фармакологических инструментов может способствовать повышению качества и безопасности оказания медицинской помощи в условиях стационара.

