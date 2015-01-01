Abstract

In order to solve the problem of traffic congestion in a certain area, this paper develops a set of traffic optimization decision system. For analyzing the actual traffic conditions and calculating the traffic volume, density and traffic speed, a traffic prediction model is established and updated iteratively to modify the prediction model parameters. Based on this model, the congestion degree is estimated at the current road section, thus, an intelligent decision-making and the coordinated optimization methods are proposed. Moreover, this paper implements some application experiments on the isometric road of a three-intersection and obtains better prediction results of traffic density and traffic speed on the three-section highway. At the same time, compared with other existing prediction methods, the prediction model presented in this paper not only has higher accuracy, shorter prediction time and stronger anti-interference ability, but also has better effect on vehicle diversion. In addition, it also greatly relieves the traffic pressure on the road, maximizes the complementary advantages between intersections, and balances the good cooperation between each intersection.

