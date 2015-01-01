SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Moen K, Stjernbrandt A. Int. J. Circumpolar Health. 2022; 81(1): e2149381.

(Copyright © 2022, International Union for Circumpolar Health, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/22423982.2022.2149381

36403140

The study aimed to determine the prevalence and incidence proportion of local cold injuries in northern Sweden, and identify associated factors. It was based on prospective data from surveys in 2015 and 2021 sent to a population-based sample in northern Sweden. Multiple binary logistic regression was performed. The study included 5,017 subjects (response rate 44.4%). The prevalence of cold injuries in the hands was 11.4%, feet 12.6%, and face 19.9%, while the incidence proportion was 1.0%, 1.0%, and 0.9%, respectively. Male gender was associated with incident cold injuries in the hands (OR 1.69; 95% CI 1.31-1.28), feet (OR 1.34; 95% CI 1.04-1.73), and face (OR 1.53; 95% CI 1.15-2.03); mental stress with cold injuries in the hands (OR 1.55; 95% CI 1.16-2.05) and feet (OR 1.39; 95% CI 1.04-1.88); previous stroke with cold injuries in the hands (OR 2.64; 95% CI 1.09-6.40) and face (OR 3.09; 95% CI 1.26-7.56); and Raynaud's phenomenon with cold injuries in the hands (OR 2.48; 95% CI 1.80-3.41) and feet (OR 2.07; 95% CI 1.50-2.87). We conclude that male gender, mental stress, previous stroke, and Raynaud's phenomenon increased the probability of contracting local cold injuries.


Sweden; Cold exposure; cold injury

