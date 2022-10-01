Abstract

We investigated the effect of time-on-task on driver's mental workload and driving performance during a simulated driving task. The extent of mental workload was estimated from steering entropy, while driver performance was measured from the Standard Deviation of Lateral Position (SDLP) and the Standard Deviation (SD) Sterring Angle. Seventeen participants underwent a simulated highway driving task for 60 min. The results show that mental workload increased significantly after 15 min, whereas driving performance did not degrade until 30 min. These results suggest that when drivers first affected by time-on-task, they can cope with the situation by increasing mental effort investment and can manage to perform normally for a while (15 min). Since changes in steering entropy precede changes in driving performance, this measure of mental workload may have utility as a predictor of increased accident risk.

