Abstract

Based on self-determination theory (SDT), the aims of this study were to adapt the Psychological Need Thwarting Scale to active commuting to and from school, as well as to gather information about validity and reliability of the Basic Psychological Need Frustration Scale in Active Commuting to and from School (BPNFS-ACS). A total of 285 children and adolescents, aged 10-17 years, participated (49.47 % girls; Mage = 12.88, SDage = 2.16). Need satisfaction and frustration, as well as motivation for ACS were measured. The results of the confirmatory factor analysis supported the 12-item three-factor correlated model, which was invariant across gender and age. Convergent validity was met with suitable values for average variance extracted. Discriminant validity was obtained by acceptable values for the heterotrait-monotrait ratio of correlations and the correlations among the three latent factors. Reliability was also supported by adequate scores on Cronbach's alpha, Raykov's coefficient, and intra-class correlation coefficient. Criterion validity was evidenced by a negative prediction from need frustration to active commuting to school, and a positive association of need satisfaction with active commuting to school.



RESULTS support the use of the BPNFS-ACS for the purpose of gaining deeper insight into the "dark side" of motivation for active school transport among Spanish children and adolescents.

Language: en