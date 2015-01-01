Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to better define the incidence, pattern, and outcome of a stray bullet.



Materials & Methods: The current study summarizes the data on stray bullet injuries presented to the Emergency Department (ED) Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar. A total of 24 subjects were included for three years. We enrolled all patients who had head or spine injuries caused by a stray bullet. Data were extracted on demographic profile, site of injury, operative procedure, complication, and mortality, and were recorded on prescribed proforma.



Results: A total of 24 subjects were included for 3 years. 17 (70%) were male patients and 7 (30%) were females. Male to female ratio was 2:1. out of 24 cases, 9 (37.5%) were from District Peshawar, 3 (12.5%) cases were from Mardan and Charsadda District, and 2 (8.3%) cases were from Swat. 12 cases had a bullet in the Head and face. out of which 7 were supratentorial 3 cases had a bullet in the posterior fossa. Out of 24 cases, 13 (54.1%) were operated for the removal of bullets. 5 (20.8%) developed focal or generalized fits. 13 (54.1%) developed a neuro deficit. 4 (16.6%) of cases remain in a vegetative state, and the overall mortality rate is 20%.



Conclusion: Morbidity and mortality due to stray bullets is an increasing problem in our society. This study aims to bring awareness among the concerned authorities to try and bring an end to this menace resulting in deaths and misery.



