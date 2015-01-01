|
Xu S, Zhan P. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e952734.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
36408025
BACKGROUND: China's uneven development under the urban-rural dichotomy has led to the discouraging development of children in rural areas. China is a large agricultural country and agricultural disasters are relatively common. Rural children aged 10-15 whose families depend on the agricultural economy may experience far-reaching negative effects from these disasters.
Language: en
Child; Humans; Rural Population; Agriculture; China; *Child Development; *Disasters; academic pressure; agriculture disasters; cognitive skills; non-cognitive skills; rural children's development